Overview of Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD

Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Midwest Ear Nose & Throat in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Rockport, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.