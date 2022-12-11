See All Vascular Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD

Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Tenser works at USC Medical Center Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Vascular Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Alexander, MD
Dr. David Alexander, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mateo Arnulphi, MD
Dr. Mateo Arnulphi, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Cramer, MD
Dr. Steven Cramer, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Tenser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usc Neurosurgeons Inc.
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 3800, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-5720
  2. 2
    Keck Hospital of Usc
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tenser?

    Dec 11, 2022
    He was my neurologist at USC Arcadia after I had a minor stroke. His care and attention were excellent. He was calming and reassuring. His visits were informative and friendly. I was pleased to see him every time. He helped me recover. I highly recommend him. Thank you Dr Tenser.
    Chaplain Robert — Dec 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tenser to family and friends

    Dr. Tenser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tenser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437319167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tenser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tenser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tenser works at USC Medical Center Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tenser’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.