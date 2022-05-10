Overview of Dr. Matthew Terranova, DO

Dr. Matthew Terranova, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Terranova works at PETER Y LEE MD LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.