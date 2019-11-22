Dr. Matthew Thoma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Thoma, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Thoma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Locations
South Carolina Endoscopy Center131 Summerplace Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 462-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thoma is gracious, knowledgeable & has a wonderfully thoughtful bedside manner. You never feel rushed. My Husband sat in the Exam room, and answered all His concerns as well.
About Dr. Matthew Thoma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518997907
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thoma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thoma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thoma works at
Dr. Thoma has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thoma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoma.
