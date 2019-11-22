Overview

Dr. Matthew Thoma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Thoma works at Consultants In Gastroenterology in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.