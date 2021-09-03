Overview of Dr. Matthew Thomas, DPM

Dr. Matthew Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Thomas works at Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.