Overview

Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TAMILNADU DR. M.G. RAMACHANDRAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S KIRUPANANDA VARIYAR MEDICAL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Thompson works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.