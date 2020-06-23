Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center of Nm PC6200 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 243-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
All around great doctor. Not only is he intelligent with a passion for dermatology but he actually LISTENS and is there for his patients. The office is clean and organized and never once have I felt uncomfortable there. Thanks Dr. Thompson!
About Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1639175441
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
