Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, UM Capital Region Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.
Precision Orthopedics12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 590, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-8631
Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine610 Professional Dr Ste 270, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 926-0200
Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine831 University Blvd E Ste 37, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Directions (301) 445-9535
Precision Orthopedic & Sports Medicine14201 Park Center Dr Ste 410, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 498-0383
Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine221 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 567-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
Dr Thompson, in my estimation, is an excellent surgeon. He is also a very kind person. Most importantly, he listens. I would highly recommend Matthew Thompson to my friends and family.
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- George Washington University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
