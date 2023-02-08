Overview of Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD

Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, UM Capital Region Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Thompson works at Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Cumberland, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD, Silver Spring, MD, Laurel, MD and Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.