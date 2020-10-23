Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1
7373 France Ave S Ste 606, Minneapolis, MN 55435
Directions
(612) 207-7463
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Ams Maple Grove LLC13601 80th Cir N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 432-7655
3
Florida Pain Center of Naples730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 659-6400
4
Vein Clinic PA2801 Wayzata Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55405 Directions (612) 886-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did a Medial Branch block on my neck last week and a discogram a few days ago to try and figure out whats going on. I am working with him through another doctor and have been very happy with him and all of the staff. Everyone is very friendly! Dr Thorson does a good job brainstorming and explaining things to me about what might be causing the pain I am having. He seems like he actually cares about my issue and I really appreciate that.
About Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942411509
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- University of Florida
- University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
- University of North Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
