Overview

Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.