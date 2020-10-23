See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (44)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7373 France Ave S Ste 606, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 207-7463
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ams Maple Grove LLC
    13601 80th Cir N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 432-7655
  3. 3
    Florida Pain Center of Naples
    730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 659-6400
  4. 4
    Vein Clinic PA
    2801 Wayzata Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 886-1562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 23, 2020
    He did a Medial Branch block on my neck last week and a discogram a few days ago to try and figure out whats going on. I am working with him through another doctor and have been very happy with him and all of the staff. Everyone is very friendly! Dr Thorson does a good job brainstorming and explaining things to me about what might be causing the pain I am having. He seems like he actually cares about my issue and I really appreciate that.
    Keifer — Oct 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Thorson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942411509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota
