Dr. Matthew Tobin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Tobin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
1
Atlantic Coast Urology1944 Corlies Ave Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 988-3313
2
Atlantic Coast Urology1173 Beacon Ave Ste B, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-2562
3
Atlantic Coast Urology525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 304, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-6606
4
Atlantic Coast Urology1944 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
my mother was a patient of Dr Tobin... and I'll agree he has ZERO bed-side manner, he is an excellent physician who doesn't sugar coat what is going on. Although my mother has recently passed, his quick diagnosis and subsequent treatments which included getting my mother in with the best bladder surgeon in the US for surgery was commendable. He did everything in his power for her. Unfortunately it was God that had another plan. So... yes you may wait in the office for a bit and he is short on patience he is extremely knowledgable.
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Program in Urology
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cornell University
Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.
