Dr. Matthew Traynor, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Traynor, MD
Dr. Matthew Traynor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Traynor's Office Locations
Premier Eye Care of Eastern Idaho2100 Providence Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 448-7876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is Top Shelve!!
About Dr. Matthew Traynor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1063563823
Education & Certifications
- McGee Eye Institute
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
