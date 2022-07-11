See All Neurologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD

Neurology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD

Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (California)|University of California, Los Angeles

Dr. Tremblay works at Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tremblay's Office Locations

    Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 520-6278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Sudoscan
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Sudoscan

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Alzheimer's Disease
Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Confusion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Encephalitis
Essential Tremor
Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuromyelitis Optica
Neurosarcoidosis
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Syncope
Tension Headache
Transverse Myelitis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthyCT
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 11, 2022
    In my 25 years of coping with MS, I have seen many doctors. Dr. Tremblay is one of the best neurologists I’ve ever seen. His exams are thorough, he is very informative, he encourages and answers all questions, and he does it all with great compassion. The office that he’s located in, the Cooperman St Barnabas outpatient center, has been nothing but helpful. My appointments are treated timely, with the longest I’ve ever had to wait 10 minutes. And the office staff is always very able to answer any questions or concerns I might have.
    Jill — Jul 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720379845
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (California)|University of California, Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital|Lenox Hill Hospital (New York)
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Tremblay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremblay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tremblay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tremblay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tremblay works at Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tremblay’s profile.

    Dr. Tremblay has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tremblay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremblay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremblay.

