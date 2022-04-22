See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Matthew Troester, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Troester, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Troester works at Canyon Sleep Neurology and Wellness Group, LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Canyon Sleep Neurology and Wellness Group, LLC
    8952 E Desert Cove Ave # E206, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Memory Evaluation
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Memory Evaluation

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-Like Myalgia Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hypnagogic Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Recurrent Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Canyon Sleep Neurology and Wellness is a wonderfully impressive practice! Dr. Troester and Ms. Troester provided outstanding TMS care for my neuropathic pain. Dr. Troester is extremely knowledgeable and is a great communicator who truly cares about his patients. He listens, explains and problem solves with his patients as a teammate in their care. I have never felt more encouraged, supported and hopeful. Dr. Troester is exceptional in every way!
    About Dr. Matthew Troester, DO

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134318942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Troester, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Troester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troester works at Canyon Sleep Neurology and Wellness Group, LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Troester’s profile.

    Dr. Troester has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Troester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

