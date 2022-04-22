Overview

Dr. Matthew Troester, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Troester works at Canyon Sleep Neurology and Wellness Group, LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.