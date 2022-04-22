Dr. Matthew Troester, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Troester, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Troester, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Troester works at
Locations
Canyon Sleep Neurology and Wellness Group, LLC8952 E Desert Cove Ave # E206, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 280-0078Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Canyon Sleep Neurology and Wellness is a wonderfully impressive practice! Dr. Troester and Ms. Troester provided outstanding TMS care for my neuropathic pain. Dr. Troester is extremely knowledgeable and is a great communicator who truly cares about his patients. He listens, explains and problem solves with his patients as a teammate in their care. I have never felt more encouraged, supported and hopeful. Dr. Troester is exceptional in every way!
About Dr. Matthew Troester, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134318942
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Epilepsy, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
