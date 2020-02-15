Overview of Dr. Matthew Trovato, MD

Dr. Matthew Trovato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Trovato works at Dallas Plastic Surgery Inst in Dallas, TX with other offices in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.