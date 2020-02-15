Dr. Matthew Trovato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trovato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Trovato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Ricardo A. Meade, MD9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 827-2873Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-2873
Rutgers Health Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism140 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-8092Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Trovato took a unconfident woman and reshaped me to be beautiful in my own skin. His work and words were inspirational. His services are amazing and his work on me is perfect. His staff, Megan, Trina, and Annie are the best. I have had a remarkable procedure and the best care I could ask for. They listen and they pay attention to you. I now look at other services they can provide because they are simply trusting and they do what they say they are going to. I did my research and visited several surgeons. I went through 12 consultations and chose Dr. Trovato. He was excited and kept encouraging me. Not one bad experience. I am so happy to be working with the best staff and the best doctor!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Seton Hall University
Dr. Trovato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trovato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trovato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Trovato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trovato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trovato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trovato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.