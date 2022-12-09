Dr. Matthew Truesdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truesdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Truesdale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Truesdale, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Truesdale works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute, Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 206, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 877-3347
Advanced Urology Institute, Largo8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 280, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 325-5553
- 3 1775 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 877-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Truesdale is a wonderful caring person who makes you feel he cares about you personally,he has treated me for about three years now and I am grateful to him for excellent treatment.
About Dr. Matthew Truesdale, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336439702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dartmouth College
- Urology
