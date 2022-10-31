Dr. Matthew Tufts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tufts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Tufts, MD
Dr. Matthew Tufts, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had major surgery and 2 other procedures done by Dr Tufts. He is very knowledgeable. Does a good job and explains what he will need to do. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Tufts, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1306284245
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- General Surgery
Dr. Tufts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tufts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tufts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tufts works at
Dr. Tufts has seen patients for Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tufts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tufts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tufts.
