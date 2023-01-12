Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD
Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Tutt works at
Dr. Tutt's Office Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Associates1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 313-2963
-
2
Associates in Neurology Psc1021 Majestic Dr, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-1922
-
3
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A540, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tutt?
Dr. Tutt and his team were professional and easy to trust. After years of pain and numerous injections, as well as painkillers, I finally feel like myself again. Dr. Tutt communicated well both before and after the surgery. The nurses were kind, compassionate, and efficient. I have been able to stop taking all pain medicine. I can even go fishing again! Thank you, Dr. Tutt!
About Dr. Matthew Tutt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881824860
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tutt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tutt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tutt works at
Dr. Tutt has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.