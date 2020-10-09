See All Otolaryngologists in Waukesha, WI
Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD

Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ubell works at Moreland Ear Nose & Throat Group Ltd. in Waukesha, WI with other offices in New Berlin, WI, Muskego, WI and Oconomowoc, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ubell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moreland Ear Nose & Throat Group Ltd.
    1111 Delafield St Ste 102, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 560-0760
  2. 2
    Prohealth Medical Group Inc
    13900 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 928-4554
  3. 3
    Prohealth Medical Group Inc
    S69W15636 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 547-1614
  4. 4
    Moreland Ear Nose & Throat
    1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 205, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 560-0760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ubell?

    Oct 09, 2020
    I was very pleased with the treatment I received from Dr Matthew Ubel. He quickly resolved my nosebleed problems which had plagued me for several years. I had a couple treatments from a different doctor with no success. Thank you Dr Matthew Ubel for solving my problem.
    Rollin Justen — Oct 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ubell to family and friends

    Dr. Ubell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ubell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407939523
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ubell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ubell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ubell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ubell has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ubell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ubell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ubell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ubell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ubell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Ubell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.