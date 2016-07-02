Dr. Vibbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Vibbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Vibbert, MD
Dr. Matthew Vibbert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Vibbert's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurosciences Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter suffered a stroke (a bleed in the brain stem) and was rushed to Jefferson. Dr. Vibbert was her doctor while in CCU. He was understanding, compassionate and very knowledgeable. He took time answering our questions as well as directing his attention to my daughter to make sure she understood what was happening. I am so grateful that Dr. Vibbert treated my daughter.
About Dr. Matthew Vibbert, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295919876
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vibbert accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vibbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vibbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vibbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vibbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vibbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.