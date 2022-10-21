Overview of Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD

Dr. Matthew Vicinanzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Vicinanzo works at Alabama Ophthalmology Associates in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.