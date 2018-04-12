Dr. Matthew Viernes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viernes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Viernes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Viernes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with Scripps Clinic|Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Dr. Viernes works at
Locations
-
1
North County Gastroenterology Medical Group, Inc3923 Waring Rd Ste A, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8782
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor i've seen for my stomach issue. Even my roommate has seen him & like him. Highly recommend Dr V.
About Dr. Matthew Viernes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730158650
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic|Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viernes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viernes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viernes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viernes works at
Dr. Viernes has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viernes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Viernes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viernes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viernes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viernes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.