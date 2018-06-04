Dr. Matthew Voth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Voth, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Voth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Voth works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny General Hosp Surgical Clinic320 E North Ave Ste 261, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3901
-
2
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 578-5539Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Canonsburg Hospital100 Medical Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 873-5894
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voth?
Explains things to you.
About Dr. Matthew Voth, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1871759530
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voth works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Voth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.