Overview

Dr. Matthew Voth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Voth works at Allegheny General Hosp Surgical Clinic in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.