Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Vrees works at SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND SURGERY CENTER A DIVISION OF SAINT ANNES HOSPITAL in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blackstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    738 Washington St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 761-6025
  2. 2
    208 Collyer St Ste 301A, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 725-4888
  3. 3
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 725-4888
  4. 4
    Pedro Barros M.d. Inc
    1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 725-4888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 22, 2022
    My father needed surgery when he was 90 and saw Dr. Vrees for a second opinion. My father was so impressed with him and the quick rapport they developed that he chose Dr. Vrees as his surgeon. Dr. Vrees brought him through the operation successfully. "Now go home and enjoy your life," he told my Dad at his follow-up visit. And my father did that: He had happy and healthy years afterward, and for the rest of his life he prayed regularly for Dr. Vrees and his team. Besides his surgical skills, what sets Dr. Vrees apart is the kindness and respect he shows patients. Dr. Vrees spent a lot of time with my family answering our questions in plain English. There's an anatomical chart in his office, and my Dad asked Dr. Vrees to explain to him using that chart exactly what his procedure would involve and how it would be done. Dr. Vrees did that. My family is thankful that Dr. Vrees chose to become a doctor, and that our paths crossed when my Dad needed help. Dr. Vrees is the best.
    Jane (Cichon) Antonio — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932175866
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Vrees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vrees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vrees has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vrees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

