Dr. Matthew Wade, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wade, MD
Dr. Matthew Wade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Wade works at
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
UCI Health Eye Care Services101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor wade was so professional and kind and understanding a listen to your questions he did cataract surgery on my right eye and then my left eye I give him and his staff a 5 star rating
About Dr. Matthew Wade, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Medical Center / Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
- University of Utah
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Bringham Young University
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blindness.
