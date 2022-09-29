Overview of Dr. Matthew Wade, MD

Dr. Matthew Wade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Wade works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.