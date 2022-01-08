Overview of Dr. Matthew Watson, MD

Dr. Matthew Watson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at AriaMed in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.