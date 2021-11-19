Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Weaver works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Colon - Binz1200 Binz St Ste 380, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 731-5289Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Houston Colon - Med Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3873Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Houston Colon - North West275 Lantern Bend Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 731-5372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?
Very detailed, always has his patients concerns and well being at heart and up front with them. As far as we are concerned the best in his field.
About Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1487996773
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Colon and Rectal Clinics - Atlanta, GA|Georgia Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates
- University of Texas McGovern Medical School Houston|University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Colectomy, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.