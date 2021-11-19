Overview

Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Weaver works at Houston Colon - Binz in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.