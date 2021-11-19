See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Weaver works at Houston Colon - Binz in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Colon - Binz
    1200 Binz St Ste 380, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5289
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Houston Colon - Med Center
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3873
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Houston Colon - North West
    275 Lantern Bend Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5372
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Anal or Rectal Pain

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Very detailed, always has his patients concerns and well being at heart and up front with them. As far as we are concerned the best in his field.
    Mr. & Mrs. Russell C. Price, Jr. — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487996773
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgia Colon and Rectal Clinics - Atlanta, GA|Georgia Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates
    Residency
    • University of Texas McGovern Medical School Houston|University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine|University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weaver works at Houston Colon - Binz in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Weaver’s profile.

    Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Colectomy, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

