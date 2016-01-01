See All Podiatrists in Fairmont, MN
Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Fairmont, MN
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM

Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairmont, MN. 

Dr. Weber works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont in Fairmont, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
    800 Medical Center Dr Ste 490, Fairmont, MN 56031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 470-4190
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ameritas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?

    Photo: Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weber to family and friends

    Dr. Weber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM.

    About Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1275039596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Weber, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont in Fairmont, MN. View the full address on Dr. Weber’s profile.

    Dr. Weber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.