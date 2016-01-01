Dr. Matthew Wedemeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wedemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wedemeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wedemeyer, MD
Dr. Matthew Wedemeyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Wedemeyer's Office Locations
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6238Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Feinberg Medical Group825 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 223-6400
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 426-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Wedemeyer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Pain Medicine
