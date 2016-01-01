Overview of Dr. Matthew Wedemeyer, MD

Dr. Matthew Wedemeyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Wedemeyer works at Stanford Mdc Outp Cntr Pn Mn Cl in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.