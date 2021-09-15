Overview

Dr. Matthew Weed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Weed works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.