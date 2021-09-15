Dr. Matthew Weed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Weed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Weed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Weed works at
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-2811
Bend Memorial Clinic PC815 SW Bond St Ste 100, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-2811
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
excellent doctor who helped me to understand my medical issues
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275726598
- West Virginia University
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
Dr. Weed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weed has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.