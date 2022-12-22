Dr. Matthew Weichbrodt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weichbrodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Weichbrodt, DO
Dr. Matthew Weichbrodt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Matthew Weichbrodt, DO10494 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Weichbrodt?
This guy is great, gives you all the information you need to know, is very considerate about your comfort, and has a very pleasing “bedside approach “. He completely cured the problem I was having with my hands, and as a musician they are very very important to me, and I would not trust them to just anybody.
- Florida Orthopedic Institute
- Oklahoma State University
- Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Northeastern State University
Dr. Weichbrodt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weichbrodt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weichbrodt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weichbrodt has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weichbrodt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Weichbrodt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weichbrodt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weichbrodt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weichbrodt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.