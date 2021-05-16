Dr. Matthew Weinstein-Zanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein-Zanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Weinstein-Zanger, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Weinstein-Zanger, MD
Dr. Matthew Weinstein-Zanger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Weinstein-Zanger works at
Dr. Weinstein-Zanger's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Ann Eye Specialists PC35 Middle St, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 281-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein-Zanger?
Been going to Dr. Zanger since 2004. Had cataract surgery for both eyes! Excellent results. Very competent and compassionate Dr. Really goes the extra mile. I still go once a year for checkups. Always pleasant experience.
About Dr. Matthew Weinstein-Zanger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245231059
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's H
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein-Zanger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein-Zanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein-Zanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein-Zanger works at
Dr. Weinstein-Zanger has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein-Zanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein-Zanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein-Zanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein-Zanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein-Zanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.