Dr. Matthew Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Eye Associates of Boca Raton950 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I've been seeing Dr Weiss for several yrs. I feel very fortunate to have found him. He is an EXCEPTIONAL doctor and a wonderful man. He recently performed cataract surgery on my right eye. The operation was both fast and flawless. The next morning at my first post operation exam I already had 20/20 vision. A month later at my last post operation exam my vision has gotten even better. My eye is completely healed and the new lens is perfectly situated. I can't thank Dr Weiss enough.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
