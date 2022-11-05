Overview of Dr. Matthew Wells, MD

Dr. Matthew Wells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Fort Lauderdale Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.