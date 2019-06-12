See All Hand Surgeons in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD

Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Welsch works at Community Orthopedics in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Welsch's Office Locations

    Community Physicians of Indiana Inc.
    9669 E 146th St Ste 330, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Jun 12, 2019
    I have psoriatic arthritis which has resulted in multiple surgeries. I used 3 other hand surgeons before finding Dr Welsch, who performed 5 different procedures on my hand/wrist and 1 on my shoulder. The other surgeons I visited never explained the condition/issues as thoroughly as Dr Welsch. The other surgeons also did not explain long term consequences like Dr Welsch did. His medical engineering background becomes apparent when discussing hand and shoulder issues; I wish other surgeons explained the effects of surgery on other body parts like he does. I was shocked to see negative comments about him, as I was a patient for years and never had a bad experience with him.
    Jim in Hartsville — Jun 12, 2019
    About Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • The Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Welsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welsch works at Community Orthopedics in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Welsch’s profile.

    Dr. Welsch has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Welsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

