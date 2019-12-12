Overview of Dr. Matthew Werd, DPM

Dr. Matthew Werd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Werd works at Foot & Ankle Associates in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.