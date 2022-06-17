Overview of Dr. Matthew Werger, MD

Dr. Matthew Werger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Werger works at SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Care in Middleboro, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA and Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Pyogenic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.