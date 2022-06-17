Dr. Matthew Werger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Werger, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Werger, MD
Dr. Matthew Werger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Werger's Office Locations
SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Care8 Commerce Blvd Ste 301, Middleboro, MA 02346 Directions (774) 409-2009
Boston Sports Performance Center900 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 591-8191
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Bone and Joint Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 779-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I researched Drs before surgery as I am in the medical field. He walked i with extreme confidence but not arrogant. He truly cares for his patients , takes the time to answer all questions and us an amazing staff of PA’s and coordinators that work for him. I am Only 4 days out of surgery but have no swelling, no pain and can walk without difficulty but am instructed to use a walker for safety for a week or 2. Will always recommend him for anterior hip replacement. He has an app for his patients which is amazing and extremely informative. The best thing I have ever seen offered to patients called Recovery coach .
About Dr. Matthew Werger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- UMDNJ-Rutgers/RW Johnson Hosp
- UMDNJ-Rutgers/RW Johnson Hosp
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Werger works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.