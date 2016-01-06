See All Dermatologists in La Quinta, CA
Dr. Matthew Werner, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Matthew Werner, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    47250 Washington St Ste A, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 771-9437
  2. 2
    La Quinta Medspa Express in Rancho Mirage
    72780 Country Club Dr Ste 400, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 674-5700
  3. 3
    La Quinta Medspa Inc.
    47350 Washington St Ste 103, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 396-9353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jan 06, 2016
    Easy to communicate with. He listens and advises in a kind and considerate manner. Gives thorough information on what to expect from treatments. He's an overall experienced and conscientious doctor who I give a high recommendation.
    kathleen morgan in La Quinta, CA — Jan 06, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Werner, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Werner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164540456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Riverside
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

