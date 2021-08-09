Overview of Dr. Matthew Werthammer, MD

Dr. Matthew Werthammer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Holzer Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Werthammer works at Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.