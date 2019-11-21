Overview of Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD

Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Niles, IL. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Wessel works at Retina Insitute Of Illinois in Niles, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.