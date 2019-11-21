See All Ophthalmologists in Niles, IL
Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD

Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Niles, IL. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Wessel works at Retina Insitute Of Illinois in Niles, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wessel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecologic Oncology
    8780 W Golf Rd Ste 103, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-6660
  2. 2
    Hoffman Estates office
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 501, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 843-4100
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2019
    I've been seeing Dr. Wessel for over 4 years and trust him and appreciate his knowledge, talents, and expertise with my eye treatments. He is always professional, pleasant, and utilizes all the most advanced treatments. Thank you
    Mark S Holniker — Nov 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750549788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Wessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wessel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wessel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wessel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

