Overview of Dr. Matthew Whitley, MD

Dr. Matthew Whitley, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Whitley works at Pediatric Ear Nose And Throat Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.