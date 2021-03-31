Overview of Dr. Matthew Whitson, MD

Dr. Matthew Whitson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Whitson works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.