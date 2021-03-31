Dr. Matthew Whitson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Whitson, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Whitson, MD
Dr. Matthew Whitson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Whitson works at
Dr. Whitson's Office Locations
Northwell Health600 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 387-3990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-1238Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing doctor - all around.
About Dr. Matthew Whitson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitson has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitson.
