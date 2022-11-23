Overview of Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD

Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Washington County and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Wichman works at Aurora Orthopedics in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Grafton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.