Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD

Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Washington County and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Wichman works at Aurora Orthopedics in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Grafton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Wichman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.
    945 N 12th St Ste 1200, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 219-3300
  2. 2
    Aurora Medical Center Grafton
    975 Port Washington Rd, Grafton, WI 53024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 329-8000
  3. 3
    Aurora Advanced Orthopaedics
    2999 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 479-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
  • Aurora Medical Center Washington County
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Wichman. I am a new patient and saw him the beginning of November. He was able to relieve the pain that I was having in my right knee. He provided all the information that I needed for the treatment that I had. We also discussed a plan of action if the treatment I had did not last. He treats you like a person and not just a number. He took the time to make sure I understood everything and answered all my questions. It’s hard to find a good, educated doctor that takes great care of their patients. I know I found a great doctor in Dr. Wichman.
    — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609023548
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wichman has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wichman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

