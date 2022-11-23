Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD
Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Washington County and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Wichman's Office Locations
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.945 N 12th St Ste 1200, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-3300
Aurora Medical Center Grafton975 Port Washington Rd, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 329-8000
Aurora Advanced Orthopaedics2999 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 479-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center Washington County
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wichman?
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Wichman. I am a new patient and saw him the beginning of November. He was able to relieve the pain that I was having in my right knee. He provided all the information that I needed for the treatment that I had. We also discussed a plan of action if the treatment I had did not last. He treats you like a person and not just a number. He took the time to make sure I understood everything and answered all my questions. It’s hard to find a good, educated doctor that takes great care of their patients. I know I found a great doctor in Dr. Wichman.
About Dr. Matthew Wichman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609023548
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wichman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wichman has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.