Dr. Matthew Wieduwilt, MD

Hematology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Wieduwilt, MD

Dr. Matthew Wieduwilt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Wieduwilt works at Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Lymphosarcoma and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wieduwilt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsd Heath Care
    Ucsd Heath Care
3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 (858) 246-0886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Lymphosarcoma
Nausea
Osteosarcoma
Lymphosarcoma
Nausea

Osteosarcoma
Lymphosarcoma
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Acute Leukemia
Reticulosarcoma
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Bronchitis
Cancer Screening
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Graft vs Host Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Oral Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancytopenia
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Secondary Malignancies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Balanitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Common Cold
Cryoglobulinemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
ENT Cancer
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Eye Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Giardiasis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Leukocytosis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lumpectomy
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 14, 2021
    Excellent! Saved my husbands life not once but twice. We travel 6,000 miles one way to see him. Paula. Anchorage
    Paula Harrison — Feb 14, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Wieduwilt, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124227483
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Matthew Wieduwilt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wieduwilt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wieduwilt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wieduwilt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wieduwilt works at Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wieduwilt’s profile.

    Dr. Wieduwilt has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Lymphosarcoma and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wieduwilt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieduwilt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieduwilt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wieduwilt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wieduwilt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

