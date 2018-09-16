Dr. Matthew Wilcox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wilcox, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Wilcox, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Eaton321 E Harris St, Charlotte, MI 48813 Directions (517) 541-5840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Carson City401 E Elm St, Carson City, MI 48811 Directions (989) 584-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Owosso300 Health Park Dr Ste 301, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-3613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - St Johns901 S Oakland St Ste 101, Saint Johns, MI 48879 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute - Williamston301 WILLIAMSTON CENTER RD, Williamston, MI 48895 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Ionia Hospital3565 S State Rd, Ionia, MI 48846 Directions (616) 523-1460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilcox has been treating my high blood pressure for the past ten or more years. He is my absolute favorite doctor! Not only does he have a sweet, kind and caring manner, but he remembers everything about me, my treatment my issues at every visit, even though I generally see him only once a year. I look forward to our visits because they’re always so positive!
About Dr. Matthew Wilcox, DO
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology
