Dr. Matthew Wills, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wills, MD
Dr. Matthew Wills, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Wills' Office Locations
Stormont Vail Single Day Surgery2660 Sw 3rd St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been 6 months since my surgery at Cotton O'neil Neurosurgery in Topeka. I felt like writing a review early after surgery because the relief from pain was dramatic but wanted to be 100% sure of full recovery. I am happy to announce that my recovery from my hemi laminectomy for my Sciatic is 100% with no pain. I also want to give 5 stars to Dr Wills. and his staff. When in pain, I want a Dr. with experience and who cuts to the chase and exudes confidence. He gave me all the facts, offered a couple of options but gave me his educated opinion whic I took, and glad I did. I would highly recommend Dr Wills and his staff which were also amazing. Larry Limbocker, Manhattan Ks.
About Dr. Matthew Wills, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871545186
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem|University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wills has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.