Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
-
1
UT Hamilton Eye Institute930 Madison Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-6650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr. Wilson was recommended as the best in America. After being treated for eye cancer I have to agree. He is upfront and honest. His primary goal was to save my life. After 3 years I remain cancer free. Being a health care provider I found him easy to talk to and compassionate.
About Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104883701
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hsp
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.