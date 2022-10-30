Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Timothy J Killeen MD29645 Rancho California Rd Ste 210, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (310) 498-1758
- 2 26372 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 351, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1007
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson is an excellent surgeon. He operated on my father and saved his life. We are forever thankful to this caring wonderful surgeon. Shirin
About Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548244247
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
