Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center2010 W Chester Pike Ste 330, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center500 Evergreen Dr Ste 10, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Aside from not wanting to immediately recommend surgery, I loved that Dr. Wilson acknowledged my wife in the exam room with me and spoke to both of us regarding my condition & options. He was thorough, informative, funny and most of all personable. A lot of doctors are condescending and often “hear” what their patients say but don’t “listen” as did Dr Wilson. Love this Doc.
About Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
