Overview of Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD

Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Granger Medical Clinic Riverton in Riverton, UT with other offices in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.