Dr. Matthew Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Granger Medical Clinic Riverton12391 S 4000 W Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 569-5500
Granger Medical Park City3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 569-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Yearly examination. Dr Wilson is very attentive to my needs. He explains things thoroughly. He has always been very helpful and kind.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750543955
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
