Dr. Matthew Wise, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Wise, MD
Dr. Matthew Wise, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Wise's Office Locations
Center For Restorative Breast1717 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 899-2800
Mga Gi Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 700, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 412-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently recovering from bi-lateral mastectomy and recently completed stage 1 and 2 DIEP flap breast reconstruction. I chose to have my procedure done at CRBS and chose Dr. Wise as my surgeon. I’m in awe of his work and my new body! I’m so happy!! NO ONE can tell I had a double mastectomy! Perfectly natural appearing breasts and virtually invisible scars. The silver lining in my cancer journey was finding this hospital and their ultra talented doctors. I feel like I have a new lease on life at 51. My eternal thanks to Dr. Wise and staff!
About Dr. Matthew Wise, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.